TUI (LON:TUI) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TUI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Numis Securities began coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 989 ($12.92).

TUI traded down GBX 26.80 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 748.20 ($9.78). The company had a trading volume of 1,204,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,580.50 ($20.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 801.01.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

