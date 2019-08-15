TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) vs. TOP SHIPS (NYSE:TOPS) Head to Head Survey

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) and TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TOP SHIPS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and TOP SHIPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH -13.80% -0.64% -0.30% TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and TOP SHIPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH $529.88 million 0.46 -$99.20 million ($0.77) -3.62 TOP SHIPS $41.05 million 0.27 -$11.13 million N/A N/A

TOP SHIPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Volatility and Risk

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOP SHIPS has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. TOP SHIPS does not pay a dividend. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH pays out -26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and TOP SHIPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH 0 2 3 0 2.60 TOP SHIPS 0 0 1 0 3.00

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.40%. TOP SHIPS has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given TOP SHIPS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TOP SHIPS is more favorable than TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Summary

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH beats TOP SHIPS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

