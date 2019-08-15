TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes $159,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.1% during the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Nomura raised their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,650 shares of company stock worth $18,898,540. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.06. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

