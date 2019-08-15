TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 291 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $217.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.35. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

