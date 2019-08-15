TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 11,586 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,983,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,744,000 after purchasing an additional 890,814 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,155,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,389,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,022,000 after purchasing an additional 243,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.35. 297,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,441. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $88.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

