TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 113 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.11. 68,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,151. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

