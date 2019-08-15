TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,843 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,234,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,168,000 after purchasing an additional 197,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,482 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,554,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $165,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,193. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

