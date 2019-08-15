TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $170,000 in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 12.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of AON by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

In other news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $189.18. 12,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,267. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $198.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

