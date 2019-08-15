TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $407,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Paypal by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,110 shares of company stock worth $10,264,058. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $105.58. 3,426,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,057. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

