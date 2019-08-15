TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $258,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,960 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,945,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,115 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,935,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,725,056,000 after purchasing an additional 703,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,578,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,149,000 after purchasing an additional 160,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.61. 21,687,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,413,942. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $405.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

