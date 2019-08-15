Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Michael P. Rafferty Purchases 800 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $23,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TBK traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $760.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 47.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

