Triggers (TRIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Triggers token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Triggers has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Triggers has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00276310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01314781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00096422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official message board is blog.blocksafe.network . Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

