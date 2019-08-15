Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Insider Geoffrey M. Parker Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) insider Geoffrey M. Parker bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.33 per share, with a total value of $969,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,080. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.85.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tricida by 69.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,141 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Tricida by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,424,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 643,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tricida by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after purchasing an additional 486,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 447,562 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

