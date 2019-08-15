Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Director Acquires $16,000.00 in Stock

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 25,007,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,592,169. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 535.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Transocean from $6.70 to $4.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

