Traid (TRAID) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Traid coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Traid has a total market capitalization of $11,268.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Traid has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Traid

Traid (TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 41,649,040 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,040 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

