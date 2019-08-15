Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON)

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 22,629 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,318% compared to the average daily volume of 936 call options.

In other Intrexon news, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $63,375.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,062.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Bostick sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $33,825.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,767,523 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,073 and sold 22,672 shares valued at $173,474. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intrexon by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 70,722 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intrexon by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intrexon by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XON. BidaskClub cut shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

XON opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52. Intrexon has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. Intrexon’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrexon will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

