TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,187. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.07.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. Analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 65,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

