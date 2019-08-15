Tourist Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,842.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $20,842.00 and $29,792.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00271178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.01317889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096423 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,933,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

Tourist Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

