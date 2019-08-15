Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Rating Lowered by AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital currently has C$7.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE TOT traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.00. 1,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.53.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$481,563.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,112,849.47. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,188,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,430,000. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 182,790 shares of company stock worth $1,588,495.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

