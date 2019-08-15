Torch Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Torch Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 596,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $60.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

