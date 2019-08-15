Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,440 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,239 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 238.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Renaissance Capital cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.