Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,060,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,785,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 49.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.06%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

