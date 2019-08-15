Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 437.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $126.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $111.12 and a 1 year high of $133.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

