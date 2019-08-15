Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Aegion worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Aegion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 52,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegion alerts:

AEGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42. Aegion Corp has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $597.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $318.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.