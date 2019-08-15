Timothy I. Maudlin Buys 30,000 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Director Timothy I. Maudlin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pluralsight stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PS. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter worth $94,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 2,507.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,829,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,132 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 87.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 152.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,720,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

