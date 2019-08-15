Tiffany & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Tiffany & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tiffany & Co. has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tiffany & Co. to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

NYSE TIF traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.71. 1,401,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,375. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $138.41.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $91.85 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

In related news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,146.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $23,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

