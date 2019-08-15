Tidex Token Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $17,133.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00272816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.01303433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00023030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00095248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

