Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTPH opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.28. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.60% and a negative return on equity of 104.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,040,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 935,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 174,939 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.