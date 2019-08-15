Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,675,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 5,625,700 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 32,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.57. Terex has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $43,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,066 shares of company stock worth $30,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 7.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,999,000 after acquiring an additional 248,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 21,369.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,134 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Terex by 7.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 311.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 893,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Terex to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.