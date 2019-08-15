TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, TenX has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bittrex, OKEx and Gate.io. TenX has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $381,267.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00275440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.01309554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00096059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000458 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,347,870 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Huobi, Coinrail, Livecoin, BitBay, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, Liqui, BigONE, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Neraex, Upbit, Kyber Network, COSS, Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.