Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.
Shares of Tengasco stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,611. Tengasco has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.
Tengasco Company Profile
