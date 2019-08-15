Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.92, 2,306,122 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,221,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Engadine Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,090,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.