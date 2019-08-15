Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGLS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.71.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,444. The stock has a market cap of $337.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.