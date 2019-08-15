Tdam USA Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $553,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,959 shares of company stock worth $5,805,656. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,895. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

