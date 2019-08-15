Tdam USA Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in Novartis by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Novartis by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Novartis by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.77. 42,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,997. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

