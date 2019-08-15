TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,479 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $56,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 12,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 72,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

