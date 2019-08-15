TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 76,961 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,961 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $51,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $637,558.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,177,151.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,689.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,341 shares of company stock worth $1,976,203. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,055. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

