TD Asset Management Inc. Has $48.96 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,910,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $48,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,360,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,017 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,482,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,428,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,512,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,230,000 after buying an additional 2,376,477 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,513,000 after buying an additional 3,310,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,115,000 after buying an additional 1,420,224 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 97,802 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,049. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 7,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,113. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,948. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.