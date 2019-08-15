TD Asset Management Inc. Has $38.66 Million Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,339 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Masco worth $38,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Masco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Masco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Masco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 353,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 350,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

