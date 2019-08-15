TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,378 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $292,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 203,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,427. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

