Tarush (TAS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $779,499.00

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Tarush has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $779,499.00 worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tarush token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Hubi. Over the last week, Tarush has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tarush alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00273703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.01341126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00096429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Tarush Token Profile

Tarush’s genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Tarush’s official message board is medium.com/TarushTech . The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tarush’s official website is tarush.tech . Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech

Tarush Token Trading

Tarush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hubi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tarush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tarush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.