Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) PT Lowered to $105.00 at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $81.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.48. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $110.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.