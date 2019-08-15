TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells $28,677.14 in Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Sheresky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Sheresky sold 235 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $24,848.90.

TTWO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.62. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

