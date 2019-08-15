Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.50 ($91.28) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.78 ($95.09).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €80.20 ($93.26) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €83.26.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

