Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,884. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $221.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.