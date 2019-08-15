SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. SurModics has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.49 million, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. SurModics had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. On average, analysts predict that SurModics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $744,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in SurModics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in SurModics by 168.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in SurModics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in SurModics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SurModics by 53.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

