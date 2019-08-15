SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 632,800 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other SurModics news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $744,550 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SurModics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SurModics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in SurModics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in SurModics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.97. 4,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,740. The stock has a market cap of $591.13 million, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18. SurModics has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. SurModics had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SurModics will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRDX shares. BidaskClub downgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on SurModics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 price objective on SurModics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

