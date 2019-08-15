Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Surgery Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 6,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $312.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $78,256.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $88,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

