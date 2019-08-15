Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 213 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,177 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,706,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,412,000 after purchasing an additional 282,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,513,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,389,000 after purchasing an additional 368,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $73.94. 70,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,668. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.