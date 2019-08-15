Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $350,000 Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,731 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $317,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

AWK traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $123.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,728. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,814 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

